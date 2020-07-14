Tiruchirapalli

Two girls drown in quarry water pool

KARUR

Two girls of Porani West Street in Jagadhabi drowned in a pool of stagnant water at a private stone quarry near Vellianai on Tuesday.

According to sources, four girls, who were studying in a government school, had gone to the quarry for bathing. When they were taking bath, they were said to have moved into a deep area and started drowning.

On hearing their cries, passers-by saved Kasthuri (8) and Darshini (13). But, they could only retrieve the bodies of S. Kavya (10) and K. Kalaiarasi (13), which were taken to Government Medical College Hospital here. Vellianai police have filed a case.

