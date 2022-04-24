Tiruchirapalli

Two girls drown in pond

Two girls drowned in a pond at Thillampatti village near Manachanallur in the district on Sunday. The girls aged 13 years and 12 years were students of a government school at Tiruvellarai. 

Police sources said the girls went to take bath in the pond when they drowned. Manachanallur police are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2022 10:11:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/two-girls-drown-in-pond/article65351802.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY