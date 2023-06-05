June 05, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Two girls reportedly drowned in a tank at Vallam near here on Monday.

According to police, the deceased girls — Periyanayaki (8) and Praviksha (6) — were taken to the tank located at Vallam on Monday afternoon by their father, Punniyamoorthy.

Punniyamoorthy had left his daughters sitting on the steps of the tank for a while and when he returned, he found the children missing and raised an alarm. Locals made a frantic search for the missing children in and around the tank.

On coming to know about the incident, Vallam police rushed to the spot and joined the search which resulted in the bodies of the children being recovered from the tank. The Vallam police have registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and are investigating.

