Two get life term for murder

KARUR

The Principal Sessions Court here on Wednesday awarded life sentence to two persons for murder. According to the prosecution, Kamalakannan, 25, of Manmangalam had an extra-marital relationship with his relative Manikandan’s wife Gayathiri, 25, of Thirukokaranam near Vedasandur in Dindigul district. Kamalakannan had beaten Manikandan to death near Manalmedu with the support of Rubankumar of Melaorathai on December 24, 2018 at the instigation of Gayathiri.

R. Shanmuga Sundaram, District Judge, who found Kamalakannan and Gayathiri guilty sentenced them to undergo life imprisonment for murdering Manikandan. Rubankumar was acquitted.