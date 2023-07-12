Two get double life imprisonment

July 12, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KARUR:

The District Sessions Court in Karur on Wednesday awarded double life imprisonment to two persons for murdering a couple.

According to the prosecution, Parthiban, 26, and his brother Gautham, 19, and their associate, Praveen of V.O.C. Street in Karur, barged into the house of Renganathan, 37, at Manavadi Ayyampalayam on May 11, 2020, attacked him with sickle and other weapons due to an enmity over a land dispute. They also attacked his wife Deepika, 29, when she attempted to save her husband. Both Renganathan and Deepka died on the spot.

District Judge Shanmugasundaram, who found Parthiban and Gautham guilty, sentenced them to double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹22,000 each. The judge ordered them to undergo the sentence concurrently. Praveen, the third accused, is absconding.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.