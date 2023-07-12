ADVERTISEMENT

Two get double life imprisonment

July 12, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The District Sessions Court in Karur on Wednesday awarded double life imprisonment to two persons for murdering a couple.

According to the prosecution, Parthiban, 26, and his brother Gautham, 19, and their associate, Praveen of V.O.C. Street in Karur, barged into the house of Renganathan, 37, at Manavadi Ayyampalayam on May 11, 2020, attacked him with sickle and other weapons due to an enmity over a land dispute. They also attacked his wife Deepika, 29, when she attempted to save her husband. Both Renganathan and Deepka died on the spot.

District Judge Shanmugasundaram, who found Parthiban and Gautham guilty, sentenced them to double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹22,000 each. The judge ordered them to undergo the sentence concurrently. Praveen, the third accused, is absconding.

