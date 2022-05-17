Two get 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault

The Fast Track Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced two persons to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally ill woman.

According to the prosecution, B. Ganesan, 28, and S. Muniappan of Anaikaraipatti near Kadavur spotted a 23-year-old woman belonging to Mettur when she was going to collect firewood. They abducted the woman , took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her on June, 12, 2020. The incident came to light two days later. Her father subsequently filed a complaint before the All Women Police in Kulithalai.

A. Nazeema Banu, Judge, Fast Tract Mahila Court, who found the accused guilty, sentenced Ganesan and Muniappan to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The Judge also recommended payment of compensation of ₹4 lakh by the State government to the victim.