Two from Kerala arrested for duping a Kumbakonam resident of ₹2 crore

The Thanjavur District Cybercrime police have arrested two persons from Kerala on charges of duping a Kumbakonam resident of ₹2 crore after promising “good returns” for investing in share market.

According to the police, the complainant was lured by an advertisement on social media. When he tapped on the advertisement, it led him to a group named “Business School”. Subsequently, he was asked to download a mobile application and transfer ₹2 crore to the bank account provided by the advertisers. When the advertisers failed to deliver “good returns” in a short period, the complainant approached the cybercrime wing and lodged a complaint.

Based on his complaint, the cybercrime police team traced the suspect to Nedumangadu in Kerala based with the help of the South Indian Bank account details. The suspect was arrested on July 16 and interrogation of the accused led to the arrest of another person living in Munanankuzhi, Thiruvananthapuram, on August 7. Both of them were remanded in judicial custody, the police added.

