GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two from Kerala arrested for duping a Kumbakonam resident of ₹2 crore

The victim fell for an advertisement on social media promising good returns in a short period for investing in share market; he transferred ₹2 crore to bank account provided by the suspects

Published - August 09, 2024 06:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur District Cybercrime police have arrested two persons from Kerala on charges of duping a Kumbakonam resident of ₹2 crore after promising “good returns” for investing in share market.

According to the police, the complainant was lured by an advertisement on social media. When he tapped on the advertisement, it led him to a group named “Business School”. Subsequently, he was asked to download a mobile application and transfer ₹2 crore to the bank account provided by the advertisers. When the advertisers failed to deliver “good returns” in a short period, the complainant approached the cybercrime wing and lodged a complaint.

Based on his complaint, the cybercrime police team traced the suspect to Nedumangadu in Kerala based with the help of the South Indian Bank account details. The suspect was arrested on July 16 and interrogation of the accused led to the arrest of another person living in Munanankuzhi, Thiruvananthapuram, on August 7. Both of them were remanded in judicial custody, the police added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.