Two fresh cases of COVID-19 in central region

The central region recorded two fresh cases of COVID-19, one each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts, on Tuesday.

All the other seven districts of Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Karur and Ariyalur in the region reported no fresh case. There was no fatality too on account of the infection.

With this, the number of persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection dropped to 18 each in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts. Tiruvarur had seven active cases, Pudukottai six, Nagapattinam three, Perambalur and Karur two each. Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai districts had no active case, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.