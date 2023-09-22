HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Two found dead in Kumbakonam

September 22, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were found dead near ‘Chakra Padithurai’ in Kumbakonam Town in Thanjavur district on Friday. Police sources said both were habitual drinkers and had been working as labourers. Although the exact cause of their death is under investigation, it is suspected they had consumed sanitiser mixed with lemon juice. 

Police identified the deceased as M. Balaguru, 48, of Perumandi village near Kumbakonam and T. Soundararajan, 43, of Karnakollai East Street in Kumbakonam. 

The bodies of the two were noticed in the morning by the locals who sounded an alert to the police. The bodies were shifted from the spot to the Government Hospital, Kumbakonam for autopsy.

The Kumbakonam East police conducted enquiries with the locals in connection with the deaths. The services of scientific assistants were utilised. The autopsy report will determine the exact cause of the death of the duo, said police sources. Further investigation was on. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.