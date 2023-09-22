Two found dead in Kumbakonam

September 22, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons were found dead near ‘Chakra Padithurai’ in Kumbakonam Town in Thanjavur district on Friday. Police sources said both were habitual drinkers and had been working as labourers. Although the exact cause of their death is under investigation, it is suspected they had consumed sanitiser mixed with lemon juice.

Police identified the deceased as M. Balaguru, 48, of Perumandi village near Kumbakonam and T. Soundararajan, 43, of Karnakollai East Street in Kumbakonam.

The bodies of the two were noticed in the morning by the locals who sounded an alert to the police. The bodies were shifted from the spot to the Government Hospital, Kumbakonam for autopsy.

The Kumbakonam East police conducted enquiries with the locals in connection with the deaths. The services of scientific assistants were utilised. The autopsy report will determine the exact cause of the death of the duo, said police sources. Further investigation was on.