Two food outlets sealed in Tiruchi

June 18, 2023 - TIRUCHI

Food safety department officials on Saturday sealed an ice cream outlet functioning on Bharathiyar Salai opposite Head Post Office and a food stall at a textile showroom in Mani Guard Gate in Tiruchi for producing eatables under unhygienic conditions.

Following several complaints regarding unhygienic food preparations, a team led by Ramesh Babu, designated officer, conducted inspections in the two outlets. They found that the outlets had been producing food items under unhygienic conditions as there were cockroaches and rats in the kitchen, and labelling standards as per the Food safety and standards Act were not properly followed.

The department has issued a stop-sale order and ordered the owners to rectify the issue to function again. A penalty was also levied on the owners. The officials seized food items without manufacturing and expiry dates from the outlets and also collected food samples for further laboratory examination.

The team also sealed a tea stall and bakery on Nandhi Kovil Street for selling banned tobacco products. Officials said the action was necessitated as the shop owners were repeat offenders, and fines imposed on the previous occasions did not deter them from selling the banned items.

