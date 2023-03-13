Two-fold fine for government servants, says Thanjavur Collector

March 13, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Violation or non-compliance of helmet rule by government employees will attract two-fold fine, according the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver. Disclosing this to reporters on Monday after flagging of a helmet awareness rally in Thanjavur town, the Collector said he had directed the law enforcers to levy two-fold fine on the government employees if they found driving motorised two-wheelers without wearing helmet.

Reiterating that helmet compliance rule would be strictly implemented irrespective of the position held by the individual, he cautioned the government employees that display of their identity cards would not help them evade from getting fined for violation of helmet rule.