Two firecracker units sealed in Ariyalur

October 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two illegal firecracker manufacturing units in Thirumanur and T. Palur were sealed on Saturday.

Acting on complaints, special police teams carried out surprise checks in a firecracker manufacturing unit at Thirumanur and found that firecrackers were made without proper license. The police subsequently sealed the unit and seized finished firecrackers worth ₹6 lakh. Similarly, another police team checked an illegal firecracker unit at T. Palur and found firecrackers worth ₹1.5 lakh. The unit was also sealed.

