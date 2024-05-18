ADVERTISEMENT

Two farms selected for agri-tourism in Tiruchi district

Updated - May 18, 2024 05:11 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 04:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar

Visitors watch ostriches at an enclosure at Naveen Gardens petting zoo in C. Krishnapuram, Mayilampatti Taluk, Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K. Naveen interacts with students at his farm in C. Krishnapuram, Mayilampatti Taluk, in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An initiative to promote agricultural tourism in Tiruchi district is gaining ground, with two farms already enlisted and several more being explored for inclusion.

Officials of the Tourism Department said the programme would help to explain different aspects of agriculture to the public, and also encourage farmers from other districts to visit them.

“With the growth of urbanisation, the younger generation is not familiar with how their food reaches the table. Seeing farmers at work and, perhaps, sharing some of their chores will be a beneficial experience,” a senior Tourism official told The Hindu.

Around 50 farmers across Tamil Nadu have recently formed a federation to push forward the concept, and are in the process of officially launching the body in June.

“We want to target properties that have at least 80% of their facilities actively engaged in agriculture, to differentiate them from hotel resorts. Rules and regulations are being framed to ensure a standard operating procedure. The selected farms in each district will be uploaded on a central web portal for bookings,” said K. Naveen, a full-time farmer in Musiri Taluk, who is the treasurer of the federation.

His experiential 10-hectare farm and training centre ‘Naveen Garden’ in Krishnapuram, Mavilipatty Panchayat, is one of two properties selected for the agri-tourism drive.

Sources said that interested parties would have to ensure that they had the infrastructure to support tourism such as accommodation and catering.

“Farm stays of varying durations could be planned such as for a weekend or just a day’s trip. Researchers or farmers from other districts may find it useful to stay longer for the entire duration of the cultivation cycle. For this, the host farms should be prepared to invest in creating the required facilities,” said the Tourism official.

