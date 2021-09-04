Two electrocuted

PUDUKOTTAI

04 September 2021 20:39 IST

Two men were electrocuted in Keeramangalam here on Saturday. Both were labourers who had gone to take bath in a pond when the incident occurred.

The men, identified as R. Kumaravel, 45, from Anna Nagar and C. Sundaram, 65, from Periyar Nagar in Keeramangalam, had finished work and had and gone to take bath at a pond near Mariamman Temple. Both were killed on the spot when they touched a fence laid around the pond. Preliminary investigation revealed that electricity used to power lights installed to illuminate the pond may have leaked to the fencing, electrocuting the men. Further investigations are on.

