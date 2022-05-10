Two electrocuted while trying to reinstall fallen flex board near Tiruchi

A 47-year-old watchman and a 36-year-old painter were electrocuted while trying to reinstall a fallen flex board on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

They suffered a severe shock when an iron rod on top of the structure came into contact with overhead electric cables from a transformer. The incident occurred near an apartment complex at Menaka Nagar in Kollidam Tollgate area in the morning.

Police identified the deceased as R. Chelladurai, the apartment’s watchman, and P. Settu, 36, painter. Chelladurai was from Thirumangalam in Lalgudi taluk, while Settu resided at Sennakarai near Manachanallur. The flex board, featuring an advertisement, was put up near the apartment by the flat promoter.

The flex board had fallen due to the overnight wind and rain and the two attempted to reinstall it in the morning.

Both suffered severe electric shock. While Chelladurai died on the way to hospital, Settu succumbed at a private hospital at Tiruvanaikoil. The bodies were later taken to Government Hospital, Srirangam for autopsy.

It is said that no permission was obtained for installing the flex board. Police conducted enquiry with several people including the flat promoter. Kollidam police have registered a case.