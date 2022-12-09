  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Two electrocuted by snapped powerline in Kuthalam

December 09, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were electrocuted at Periyayeri village in Kuthalam taluk on Friday after a overhead powerline snapped on Friday. Chandra, 45, who was grazing goats was the first to be electrocuted after she stepped on the live wire. Manikandan, 17, was attempting to rescue her when he was also jolted by the electric shock. While Chandra died on the spot, Manikandan was declared brought dead at the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, police sources said. The Perambur police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.