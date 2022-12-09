Two electrocuted by snapped powerline in Kuthalam

December 09, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

Two persons were electrocuted at Periyayeri village in Kuthalam taluk on Friday after a overhead powerline snapped on Friday. Chandra, 45, who was grazing goats was the first to be electrocuted after she stepped on the live wire. Manikandan, 17, was attempting to rescue her when he was also jolted by the electric shock. While Chandra died on the spot, Manikandan was declared brought dead at the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, police sources said. The Perambur police have registered a case.