Two drown in Uyyakondan canal

December 31, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

:

Two persons, including a Plus Two student, drowned in Uyyakondan canal at Nachikurichi near here on Saturday.

The victims were identified as A. Shanmugam, 33, of Vasan Nagar and his relative G. Nandakumar, 17, of Nallakalpatti near Mannachanallur.

According to sources, they were washed away by strong currents when they were taking bath in the canal. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. Somarasampettai police have registered a case