HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two drown in Uyyakondan canal

December 31, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Two persons, including a Plus Two student, drowned in Uyyakondan canal at Nachikurichi near here on Saturday.

The victims were identified as A. Shanmugam, 33, of Vasan Nagar and his relative G. Nandakumar, 17, of Nallakalpatti near Mannachanallur.

According to sources, they were washed away by strong currents when they were taking bath in the canal. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. Somarasampettai police have registered a case

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.