December 26, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons drowned in a temple tank of a Lord Siva shrine at Keela Valadi near Lalgudi on Sunday night.

The bodies of M. Thirunavukkarasu (53) and M. Sekar (62) were retrieved from the temple tank on Monday. Police sources said the two had consumed alcohol near the temple tank and are believed to have fallen into it. The Lalgudi police have registered a case, said police sources.