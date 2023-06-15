ADVERTISEMENT

Two drown in Mangalam falls

June 15, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two tourists drowned in the Mangalam falls near Topsengattupatti on Pachamalai hills on Thursday.

According to sources, a group of four tourists from Ooty went to Mangalam falls, which has been closed temporarily due to poor flow of water by the Forest Department. They were said to have entered the falls and taken bath in a pool of water. Nishanth (24), Thamim (23) and Justin (26) reportedly were caught in the deep waters. While Nishanth managed to swim to safety, Thamim and Justin drowned.

On information, forest personnel from Thuraiyur range rushed to the spot and conducted enquiry.

