Two persons, including an engineering graduate, drowned in the Cauvery river near Lalapettai in the district on Saturday.

According to sources, N. Viswa (24) and J. Purushothaman (18) of Rani Mangammal Colony in Dindigul had gone to take bath in the river along with their family members before visiting a temple in Kombadipatti. Both were reportedly caught in a sand swirl and drowned.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a search drive.