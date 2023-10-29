ADVERTISEMENT

Two drones seized, five arrested for taking visuals of Big temple

October 29, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - THANJAVUR

The arrested used drone cameras to take visuals of the temple during the Sathaya Vizha celebrations without obtaining permission from the departments concerned and the ASI had lodged a complaint

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur South Police on Friday arrested five persons for unauthorised usage of drone cameras near the Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple, a World Heritage site, in Thanjavur.

According to police, the arrested persons used drone cameras to take visuals of the temple during the Sathaya Vizha celebrations without obtaining permission from the departments concerned. The Archaeological Survey of India officials lodged a complaint with the police stating that unauthorised usage of drones in or around the monument would be a threat to its safety.

Subsequently, the police traced the culprits using the videos that were posted on social media and let them out on bail after seizing the drones. The names of the arrested were given as Prakash, 21, of Woraiyur in Tiruchi, Kaviarasan, 21, Abhi, 18, Thennarasu, 19, and Surya, 19, of Usilampatti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US