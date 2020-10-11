Two DPCs inaugurated

Pudukottai

11 October 2020 19:31 IST

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Sunday inaugurated two Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) at Kidarampatti and Parukkaividuthi villages in the district on Sunday for the benefit of farmers.

Inaugurating the centres, Mr. Vijayabaskar said the farmers could sell paddy directly to the purchase centres at competitive prices without interference of agents.

He said Pudukottai district would become more fertile and the livelihood of the farming community would rise once the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar linking project was implemented. Collector P. Uma Maheswari and officials were present on the occasion, an official release said.