Two doctors posted at Uppiliyapuram UPHC

Two doctors have been posted on deputation on Thursday to the 24-hour Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Uppiliyapuram block, Thuraiyur taluk, following months of severe staffing shortage that left only one doctor to serve the centre. Once staffed with seven doctors, the UPHC faced shortage of doctors because of retirements and transfers.

The staffing issues at Uppiliyapuram UPHC were highlighted by The Hindu on November 4.

Sources in the Health Department acknowledged the move was a short-term measure and emphasised that while the addition of two doctors provides some relief, there are still four vacancies. “Posting two doctors is a welcome step, but filling all due vacancies permanently is essential to ensure continuous and effective healthcare,” a health department source said.

