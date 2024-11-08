ADVERTISEMENT

Two doctors posted at Uppiliyapuram UPHC

Published - November 08, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two doctors have been posted on deputation on Thursday to the 24-hour Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Uppiliyapuram block, Thuraiyur taluk, following months of severe staffing shortage that left only one doctor to serve the centre. Once staffed with seven doctors, the UPHC faced shortage of doctors because of retirements and transfers.

The staffing issues at Uppiliyapuram UPHC were highlighted by The Hindu on November 4.

Sources in the Health Department acknowledged the move was a short-term measure and emphasised that while the addition of two doctors provides some relief, there are still four vacancies. “Posting two doctors is a welcome step, but filling all due vacancies permanently is essential to ensure continuous and effective healthcare,” a health department source said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US