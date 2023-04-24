April 24, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Two persons died and one was grievously injured after the Tambaram-Sengottah train ran over them at Uppur hamlet near Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district on Monday.

According to official sources, the incident took place at around 3 a.m. as the Sengottah bound train from Tambaram was passing through Uppur. The deceased and the injured person had participated in the night-long annual festival of Uppur Mariamman Temple and had fallen asleep on the track when the train ran over them.

On noticing disturbance in the movement of the train and the alarm raised by the people attending the temple festival near the railway track, the loco drivers stopped the train.

Subsequently, the local police and railway police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, which were taken to the Government Hospital mortuary at Thiruthuraipoondi. The injured person was shifted to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Murugapandiyan (24) of Melamaruthur Therkku Pidari hamlet in Nagapattinam district and Arun (17) of Uppur. The injured person was identified as Bharatkumar of Gopalasamudhram hamlet near Uppur, sources said.