Tiruchirapalli

Two die in wall collapse in Thanjavur district

A woman and her daughter died in a wall collapse near Paatukottai early on Friday, amidst continuous rains over the past few days.

The victims, Mary (45) wife of Varaprasadam (50) and her daughter, Nivetha (18) were sleeping at their house on North Street, Veerakuruchi hamlet near Pattukottai when the incident took place. While Varaprasadam’s other daughter, Udhaya (20) who was also sleeping in the house sustained injuries in the wall collapse, Varaprasadam escaped unhurt.

Preliminary inquiries reveal that the mud wall of the hut fell on them, after the wall of the next house collapsed and fell over Varaprasadam’s hut, police said.

The Pattukottai Taluk police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Varaprasadam, and are investigating.

