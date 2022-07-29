Tiruchirapalli

Two die in stone quarry as soil and boulder cave in Perambalur

Perambalur District Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya along with police officials inspecting the private stone quarry at Kalpadi where two persons died on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment
The Hindu Bureau PERAMBALUR July 29, 2022 12:20 IST
Two persons died in a private stone quarry at Kalpadi in the district after a mix of soil and boulders suddenly caved in and fell on them on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 a.m at the quarry which has been temporarily shut following the incident. Police identified the deceased as C. Subramani (40) — the brother of the quarry owner Murugesan — and R. Senthil Kumar (35) - a driver. 

Police said Subramani was supervising the works atop the quarry while Senthil Kumar was standing beneath when a portion of soil and boulders suddenly caved in. Subramani who came crashing down died after the boulders and soil fell over him. Senthil Kumar too died after the soil and boulders fell on him as well. The bodies were taken to the Perambalur Government Hospital for autopsy. The Maruvathur Police are investigating the case. 

