Two die in motorcycle-lorry collision near Tiruchi

Two persons on a motorcycle died in a collision with a lorry on Karu-Tiruchi national highway near Mutharasanallur railway station on Monday night.

Police identified the deceased as S. Madhavan, 23, and M. Surya, 27, both of Kattur in Tiruverumbur.

The two were returning on a motorcycle after attending a function at Kodiyalam when the lorry that came in the opposite direction collided with their two-wheeler causing grievous injuries to both. Madhavan was riding pillion.

Police sources said the two were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi where they were declared brought dead. The lorry driver, T. Sankar of Ayyampettai in Thanjavur district, has been named as the accused. The

Jeeyapuram police have registered a case.