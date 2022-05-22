Two die in motorcycle-bus collision

Two persons died and another sustained injuries in a road accident involving a motorcycle and a State Transport Corporation bus near Kalamavur in the district on Sunday.

Police gave the names of the deceased as K. Kumar, 40, and K. Balamurugan, 21. Police sources said Kumar, Balamurugan and K. Karthi, 16, were proceeding on a motorcycle when the Pudukottai-bound bus from Tiruchi collided head-on with the two-wheeler near Kalamavur.

Kumar, Balamurugan and Karthi were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment. However, Kumar and Balamurugan were declared dead at the hospital, while Karthi was undergoing treatment. Keeranur police are investigating.