Two die in car-motorcycle collision in Pudukottai
Two persons riding a motorcycle died after a car collided with a vehicle on Pudukottai-Alangudi Road near here on Tuesday.
Police identified the deceased as A. Murugesan, 34, of Keelakurichi and A. Veeramani, 40, of Sithupatti.
Police sources said Veeramani was riding the motorcycle with Murugesan on the pillion when the car that came in the opposite direction from Peravurani in Thanjavur district collided with the two-wheeler.
While Murugesan died on the spot , Veeramani died of injuries at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital later. Ganesh Nagar police registered a case.
