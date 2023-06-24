Two die in an accident near Tiruchi

June 24, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons were killed and four others injured in an accident when a car collided with a tanker lorry on Tiruchi - Chennai National Highway on Friday.

Police sources said L. Monica, 32, S. Venkatachalam, 64, G. Dhanalaxhmi, 53, V. Porkodi, 55, K. Manonmani, 73, and L. Kirsha, 4, all natives of Coimbatore district, were travelling in the car driven by P. Hariharan, 23 of Thottiyam on Friday. When the car approached Pazhur near Kollidam on Tiruchi - Chennai National Highway, it collided with a tanker lorry parked on the highway near the centre median to water the plants without any parking signal.

Venkatachalam and Dhanalaxmi sustained severe head injuries and died on the way to hospital. Their bodies were sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for post-mortem examination. Others who sustained injuries were treated as in-patients at a private hospital in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kollidam police registered a case against the car driver Hariharan, lorry driver S. Martin, and his assistant C. Sanjay under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.