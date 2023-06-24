Two die in an accident near Tiruchi

June 24, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons were killed and four others injured in an accident when a car collided with a tanker lorry on Tiruchi - Chennai National Highway on Friday.

Police sources said L. Monica, 32, S. Venkatachalam, 64, G. Dhanalaxhmi, 53, V. Porkodi, 55, K. Manonmani, 73, and L. Kirsha, 4, all natives of Coimbatore district, were travelling in the car driven by P. Hariharan, 23 of Thottiyam on Friday. When the car approached Pazhur near Kollidam on Tiruchi - Chennai National Highway, it collided with a tanker lorry parked on the highway near the centre median to water the plants without any parking signal.

Venkatachalam and Dhanalaxmi sustained severe head injuries and died on the way to hospital. Their bodies were sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for post-mortem examination. Others who sustained injuries were treated as in-patients at a private hospital in the city.

The Kollidam police registered a case against the car driver Hariharan, lorry driver S. Martin, and his assistant C. Sanjay under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.