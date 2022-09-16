Two die in accident

Special Correspondent KARUR
September 16, 2022 18:07 IST

Two persons on a motorcycle died after a car collided head-on with the two-wheeler on the Karur - Coimbatore main road at K. Paramathi in the district on Friday.

Police gave the names of the deceased as P. Udayakumar (45) of Panchapatti in Karur district and P. Settu (35) of Tharamangalam in Salem district. 

Police sources said Udayakumar left home for work riding a motorcycle and picked up Settu on the way when the accident occurred. Police sources said the driver of the car proceeding from Coimbatore to Ariyalur apparently overtook a lorry.

The car collided head-on with the motorcycle causing the death of Udayakumar and Settu on the spot. The car was driven by H. Suhas Hari (31) of Thrissur district in Kerala. The K. Paramathi police are investigating.

