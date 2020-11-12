Two die in accident

Tiruchi

12 November 2020 18:31 IST

Two persons on a motorcycle died after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway at Naranamangalam in neighbouring Perambalur district on Wednesday night.

Police gave the names of the deceased as Mariappan and Backiaraj. They were proceeding on the motorcycle when an unknown vehicle rammed them from behind and sped away. While Mariappan died on the spot, Backiaraj expired on way to the government hospital. The Padalur Police are investigating, said police sources.

