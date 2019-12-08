Tiruchirapalli

Two die in accident near Sethubavachatram

more-in

Two persons were killed and nine others injured in an accident involving a car and van on the East Coast Road near Sethubavachatram on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. on ECR at Karankuda near Sethubavachatram when car driver Sudhir, 46, lost control over the vehicle and collided with a van coming from the opposite direction. Sudhir and his wife, Saini, 35, suffered grievous injuries and died at the Pudukottai Government Medical College hospital.

While two other injured occupants of the car were rushed to the PGMC hospital, six passengers of the van and its driver Mani were treated at the Government Hospital, Peravurani.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Tiruchi
road accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 5:48:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/two-die-in-accident-near-sethubavachatram/article30235545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY