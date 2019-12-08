Two die in accident near Sethubavachatram

Two persons were killed and nine others injured in an accident involving a car and van on the East Coast Road near Sethubavachatram on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. on ECR at Karankuda near Sethubavachatram when car driver Sudhir, 46, lost control over the vehicle and collided with a van coming from the opposite direction. Sudhir and his wife, Saini, 35, suffered grievous injuries and died at the Pudukottai Government Medical College hospital.

While two other injured occupants of the car were rushed to the PGMC hospital, six passengers of the van and its driver Mani were treated at the Government Hospital, Peravurani.