Two die in accident near Pulivalam in Tiruchi

February 21, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a child, died when two cars collided near Karattampatti in Tiruchi district on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the collision happened near Karattampatti on Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Road, when a car proceeding towards Thuraiyur lost control, allegedly due to negligence on the part of the driver, hit another four-wheeler coming in the opposite direction.

S. Mani, 32, M. Saranya, 30, M. Suganya, 32, V. Pavithra, 35, M. Vishnu, 2, and two infants less than a year of age sustained injuries and they were rushed to Government Hospital at Thuraiyur. Mani and Vishnu succumbed to injuries, while Saranya and a six-month-old infant were referred to a private hospital in Tiruchi for further treatment.

P. Santhanakrishnan, 50, who drove one of the cars, was also admitted to Government Hospital at Thuraiyur with injuries and Pulivalam police booked him for rash driving.

