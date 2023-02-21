HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two die in accident near Pulivalam in Tiruchi

February 21, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a child, died when two cars collided near Karattampatti in Tiruchi district on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the collision happened near Karattampatti on Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Road, when a car proceeding towards Thuraiyur lost control, allegedly due to negligence on the part of the driver, hit another four-wheeler coming in the opposite direction.

S. Mani, 32, M. Saranya, 30, M. Suganya, 32, V. Pavithra, 35, M. Vishnu, 2, and two infants less than a year of age sustained injuries and they were rushed to Government Hospital at Thuraiyur. Mani and Vishnu succumbed to injuries, while Saranya and a six-month-old infant were referred to a private hospital in Tiruchi for further treatment.

P. Santhanakrishnan, 50, who drove one of the cars, was also admitted to Government Hospital at Thuraiyur with injuries and Pulivalam police booked him for rash driving.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.