Two die as van hits motorcycle

February 21, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two persons on a motorcycle died after a van hit the vehicle on Idaiyathimangalam branch road in Mumpalai village in Manamelkudi police station limits in Pudukottai district on Monday night.

Police identified the deceased as V. Sathyamoorthy, 22, and M. Palanivel, 34, both of Manamelkudi. Sathyamoorthy was riding a motorcycle, with Palanivel in the pillion, towards Aranthangi when the van hit the left side of the two-wheeler. In the impact, Sathyamoorthy and Palanivel fell down and sustained head injury and died on the spot. The van driver, G. Muheshkannan, was named as the accused. Manamelkudi police have registered a case, said police sources.