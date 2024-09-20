ADVERTISEMENT

Two die as their two-wheeler collides with RDO’s vehicle in Pudukottai district

Published - September 20, 2024 05:31 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in a road accident involving the two-wheeler they were riding and the vehicle of Aishwarya, Revenue Divisional Officer, Pudukottai, at Nagarathupatti in the district along the Karaikudi-Tiruchi national highway on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police gave the names of the victims as M. Mohammed Faiyaz, 28, and his relative M. Mohammed Faisal, 20, both hailing from Bihar. 

The police said Mohammed Faiyaz was riding the two-wheeler with Mohammed Faisal on the pillion and the two were going to Chennai at the time of accident at Nagarathupatti. Ms. Aishwarya was on her way to Tirumayam for official work.

Mohammed Faisal was studying in a college in Chennai. Ms. Aishwarya and her driver were injured and the front portion of their vehicle was damaged. The Namanasamudram police are investigating, the sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US