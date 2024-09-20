GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two die as their two-wheeler collides with RDO’s vehicle in Pudukottai district

Published - September 20, 2024 05:31 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed in a road accident involving the two-wheeler they were riding and the vehicle of Aishwarya, Revenue Divisional Officer, Pudukottai, at Nagarathupatti in the district along the Karaikudi-Tiruchi national highway on Friday.

The police gave the names of the victims as M. Mohammed Faiyaz, 28, and his relative M. Mohammed Faisal, 20, both hailing from Bihar. 

The police said Mohammed Faiyaz was riding the two-wheeler with Mohammed Faisal on the pillion and the two were going to Chennai at the time of accident at Nagarathupatti. Ms. Aishwarya was on her way to Tirumayam for official work.

Mohammed Faisal was studying in a college in Chennai. Ms. Aishwarya and her driver were injured and the front portion of their vehicle was damaged. The Namanasamudram police are investigating, the sources added.

