Two die as sports utility vehicle rams govt. bus in Pudukottai district

May 24, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Two persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident involving a sports utility vehicle and a government bus on Pudukottai-Manapparai Road at Kodumbalur in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as K. Palaniappan, 20, and C. Sathish,, 17, who travelled in the sports utility vehicle.

Police sources said a group of five persons were travelling in the sports utility vehicle after attending a condolence, when the vehicle apparently rammed the government bus coming in the opposite direction. The bus was proceeding towards Manapparai in the evening.

Palaniappan and Satish died on the spot, while three others in the sports utility vehicle sustained injuries and were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for treatment. Viralimalai police are investigating.