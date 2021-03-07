Two die as omni bus rams paddy harvesting vehicle in Pudukottai district

A total of 29 passengers were also injured in the accident, police said

Two passengers including a woman died and 29 others were injured after an omni bus rammed a paddy harvesting vehicle on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway at Bommadimalai near Keeranur, early on Sunday. The deceased were identified as A. Saranya (26) of Ramanathapuram and C. Venkatesh (23) of Tirunelveli.

The bus was on its way to Rameswaram from Chennai when it overtook a lorry and collided head-on with the paddy harvesting vehicle that was oncoming in the opposite direction at around 3 a.m.. The bus overturned a few metres away from the spot in the impact of the collision, said police sources. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers caught inside the vehicle.

The bodies were taken for autopsies to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital where the injured passengers were sent for treatment. Police said the bus was plying at high speed and rammed the paddy harvesting vehicle. The Keeranur Police are investigating.