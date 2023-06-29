ADVERTISEMENT

Two die as omni bus collides with private bus

June 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 Two persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and 11 others were injured after an omni bus rammed a private bus from behind on the Chennai - Tiruchi national highway at Padalur in the district in the early hours on Thursday. 

Police gave the names of the deceased as V. Vijay (24) of Manachanallur in Tiruchi district and B. Farhan (6) of Kancheepuram. Police sources said a car rammed a private bus from behind on the highway at Padalur. 

Another private bus which came behind applied sudden brake to avoid collision. An omni bus which followed rammed the private bus, causing the death of two persons. The Padalur Police have registered a case. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US