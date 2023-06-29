June 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Two persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed and 11 others were injured after an omni bus rammed a private bus from behind on the Chennai - Tiruchi national highway at Padalur in the district in the early hours on Thursday.

Police gave the names of the deceased as V. Vijay (24) of Manachanallur in Tiruchi district and B. Farhan (6) of Kancheepuram. Police sources said a car rammed a private bus from behind on the highway at Padalur.

Another private bus which came behind applied sudden brake to avoid collision. An omni bus which followed rammed the private bus, causing the death of two persons. The Padalur Police have registered a case.