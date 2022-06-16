Two die as freight carrier rams stationary lorry

Two persons, including the driver of a freight carrier, died and another sustained injuries when the vehicle rammed a stationary lorry from behind on the Madurai - Tiruchi national highway at Soriampatti in Valanadu police station limits in the district on Thursday.

The freight carrier was transporting paver blocks from Tirunelveli to Chennai when the fatal accident occurred at around 5.50 a.m. The driver of the stationary lorry which was on its way to Pennadam from Thoothukudi had stopped the vehicle on the road side to ease himself when the freight carrier rammed it from behind, said police sources.

The driver of the freight carrier N. Ananga Pradhan (29) and an occupant of the vehicle G. Jai Bhogtha (34) both from Odisha died on the spot. Another occupant of the vehicle Samantha (27) suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. The Valanadu police are investigating.