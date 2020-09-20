Tiruchirapalli

Two die as car rams tree

Two persons died and a woman sustained injuries after the car they were travelling rammed a tree along the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway at Mangalamedu in neighbouring Perambalur district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Lakshmikanthan (41) and Vishnukumar (34) both of Chennai. The injured woman P. Diana (45) was also from Chennai.

The three were proceeding towards Madurai from Chennai in the car which was being driven by Lakshmikanthan. Police sources said Lakshmikanthan apparently lost control and the vehicle veered towards the end of the road and rammed a tamarind tree. While Lakshmikanthan and Vishnukumar died on the way to the hospital, Diana was referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. The Mangalamedu Police are investigating.

