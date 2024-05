Two persons died and another was injured after the car by which they were travelling rammed a median on Dindigul-Tiruchi national highway at Karumandapam in the city in the late hours of Wednesday.

The police gave the names of the dead as car driver Hariharasudhan, 26, and Baskar, 60. Vigneswaran, who was in the rear seat, suffered injuries. The Traffic South Investigation unit has registered a case.

