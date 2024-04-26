Two die as car falls into a ditch in Tiruchi

April 26, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Two persons died when a car by which they were travelling fell into a roadside ditch at Fathima Nagar in Tiruchi on Friday.

Ganesh Babu, 58, from Ambattur in Tiruvallur district along with his friends Ravi, 47, Balamurugan, 44, and Madankumar, 42, were proceeding to Tiruchendur Murugan temple on Friday when the driver lost control over the car and the vehicle fell into a ditch.

All the four persons suffered serious injuries. Ganesh Babu and Ravi died on way to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMGH). Mr. Balamurugan and Mr. Madankumar are under treatment. The Manikandam police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.