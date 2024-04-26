GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two die as car falls into a ditch in Tiruchi

April 26, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons died when a car by which they were travelling fell into a roadside ditch at Fathima Nagar in Tiruchi on Friday.

Ganesh Babu, 58, from Ambattur in Tiruvallur district along with his friends Ravi, 47, Balamurugan, 44, and Madankumar, 42, were proceeding to Tiruchendur Murugan temple on Friday when the driver lost control over the car and the vehicle fell into a ditch.

All the four persons suffered serious injuries. Ganesh Babu and Ravi died on way to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMGH). Mr. Balamurugan and Mr. Madankumar are under treatment. The Manikandam police are investigating.

