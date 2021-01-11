Tiruchirapalli

Two die as bus rams motorcycle

Two persons on a motorcycle died after a State Transport Corporation bus collided with the vehicle at the Head Post Office signal here on Saturday evening.

Police identified the deceased as R. Ganapathy (54), a civil engineer, and S. Gnanajyothi (64).

Police sources said Ganapathy was riding a two wheeler towards Cantonment when the Nagapattinam bound bus from Tiruchi collided with the motorcycle. While Ganapathy was declared dead at the hospital, Gnanajyothi succumbed to injuries a couple of hours later. Bus driver V. Thavamani has been named as the accused. The Traffic Investigation (South) unit has registered a case.

